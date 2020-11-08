PBA: Black hails TerraFirma's fightback - 'That's what the PBA is all about'

TerraFirma's CJ Perez attempts a jump shot against Meralco. PBA Media Bureau

MANILA - TerraFirma did not play like an already-eliminated team when they faced off against the Meralco Bolts on Sunday afternoon at the AUF Gym in Angeles City, Pampanga.

The Dyip were ousted from playoff contention after Blackwater lost to Rain or Shine in the first game of the day's quadruple header, but CJ Perez and company still fought hard and gave the Bolts a scare down the stretch.

"First of all, big time respect to the (TerraFirma) team for the way they played tonight," said Meralco coach Norman Black, whose team is now on the brink of a breakthrough playoff appearance in the All-Filipino conference after winning their sixth game.

"I know that they've been struggling this conference but they didn't give up. They made things really difficult for us down the stretch," he said.

After trailing by 10 points with four minutes to go, they tied the game at 93 with Juami Tiongson drilling back-to-back triples. Their comeback ultimately fell short: Tiongson misfired on a potential go-ahead shot, and Chris Newsome drained the game-winning jumper at the buzzer for a 95-93 Meralco victory.

Still, the heart and the fight shown by the Dyip impressed Black.

"You have to respect that because they could have easily given up in the game, and they did not," he said. "They wanted to win."

"So that's what the PBA is all about and I hope all the teams play like that in the future, including ours, for that matter," he added.

TerraFirma dropped to 1-8 with the loss, and they along with NorthPort and Blackwater are already out of the running for a playoff berth.

Still, Black commended their players for playing hard -- particularly Tiongson, who was his player in Ateneo during their UAAP days, and reigning PBA Rookie of the Year CJ Perez.

"Juami has always been able to score the basketball," said Black. "Even in college, he could really score the basketball. Even here in the pros, it's been the same. He's a scoring point guard. And, he was able to get away with a lot of points in this game tonight, particularly at the end."

"But it wasn't just him. CJ also played very, very well. They hit two three-pointers at the end of the game that really got them back in the game," he added.

As impressed as he was with TerraFirma's effort, Black was also quite proud of how his team executed in the endgame. After letting Tiongson tie the game with back-to-back triples, they ably defended him in the Dyip's final possession, and his potential go-ahead floater was short.

Watch more in iWantTFC

On the other end, Newsome converted a difficult fallaway jumper against tough defense from Perez to seal the win.

"We kept our poise," said Black. "When we were in the timeout, nobody panicked, everybody was just focused on what we had to do in the last play."

"And luckily we got the stop the play before, and we had about six seconds left to get the shot off," he added. "So, you know, games go like that. Sometimes you're ahead, sometimes you're behind, you catch up, you never know what's going to happen."

"You just have to be ready in those situations."