LeBron leads way as athletes celebrate Joe Biden's triumph

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James was among the many American athletes who celebrated, after Joe Biden won the White House and ended Donald Trump's divisive presidency.

James had helped put together the "More Than A Vote" organization that helped combat voter suppression, encouraged Americans to register, and educated them on how to vote in their respective communities.

When Biden was announced as the winner of the presidential race, a clearly delighted James posted a series of tweets -- including a meme of his iconic block over Golden State's Andre Iguodala in the 2016 NBA Finals, with Biden's face imposed on his and Trump's over Iguodala's.

US women's soccer team star Megan Rapinoe congratulated Biden, as well as Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, while also stressing the role that minorities played in their triumph.

Cannot understate how historic and incredible this is for @KamalaHarris and for Black women and South Asian women everywhere, and for America. Let’s not look back, ever. 🇺🇸 ✊🏿✊🏾✊🏽✊🏼 — Megan Rapinoe (@mPinoe) November 7, 2020

Thank you Black Women. ❤️🙏✊🏽✊🏿✊🏾 — Megan Rapinoe (@mPinoe) November 7, 2020

Rapinoe also gleefully pointed out that she can now go to the White House. In 2019, ahead of the FIFA Women's World Cup, Rapinoe made it clear that she had no intention of going to the White House should they win, in the process earning Trump's ire.

Rapinoe and the rest of the US women's national team only doubled down on her stance as they dominated the World Cup to earn their fourth star.

Update: I can’t get to the f**king White House fast enough now!!! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/1Ep6phHxXE — Megan Rapinoe (@mPinoe) November 7, 2020

Sue Bird, whose Seattle Storm team openly campaigned for Biden and Harris, was also in a celebratory mood.

Yet American athletes also noted that there is plenty of work left to be done, especially as their country remains in the grip of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"Please help us heal," tweeted Kevin Love of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

46 🇺🇸 - Please help us Heal 🙏🏻 — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) November 7, 2020

Chris Paul of the Oklahoma City Thunder, meanwhile, said they "must keep the momentum going" towards a more inclusive and equal America.