Choco Mucho setter Deanna Wong in action against Nxled. PVL Media.

MANILA – Decorated setter Deanna Wong, who earned the Player of the Game honors after Choco Mucho swept the Nxled Chameleons, gave credit to the Flying Titans' system and game plan for their win at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City on Tuesday.

The Flying Titans improved to 4-1 at the PVL All-Filipino Conference for shared second after the 25-11, 25-20, 25-19 victory – and Wong was quick to give credit to their coaching staff and her teammates for the victory.

"Coming into the match, siyempre lagi sinasabi nila coach is 'yung sistema lang talaga. And I think game by game naman it works, pero siyempre there's always room for improvements. Masaya... grateful kami sa panalo na ito, with the guidance of coaches, the management, and teammates namin," Wong said, while emphasizing the need for improvement.

They will face Akari on Saturday.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Choco Mucho assistant coach Jessie Lopez, a veteran setter himself, also spoke highly of the former Ateneo Blue Eagle.

"Actually, nakaka-proud kasi nakikita ko 'yung hirap niya sa training... dito sa game lumalabas," he said.

Wong showcased solid playmaking with twenty excellent sets, while fellow Cebuana Sisi Rondina contributed 16 points.

Nxled lost four in a row, and are now at 1-4.