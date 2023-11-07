UAAP, NCAA squads to headline Pinoyliga’s Next Man cUP

MANILA — UAAP, NCAA, and other collegiate squads will compete in the upcoming Pinoyliga Next Man cUP, it was announced on Tuesday.

Among them are defending Pinoyliga champions San Beda University, the UAAP’s University of the Philippines, University of the East, University of Santo Tomas, and Adamson University, and the NCAA’s College of St. Benilde, Lyceum of the Philippines University, Mapua University, and Emilio Aguinaldo College.

Batangas University and Enderun College are also joining the tournament.

“We got 12 teams joining this year, teams from the UAAP and NCAA. Ang lalakas ng NCAA teams kasi they are preparing for the Season 100 [in 2024], while on the UAAP side, the balance of power tilted with the emergence of UP,” said Pinoyliga co-founder Barry Benitez during the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum in Manila.

Benitez added that despite the teams being expected to field rarely-used players, he is still expecting all-out action since this is their chance to show out and prove that they are deserving of a spot in their respective squad’s first groups.

“It’s a tournament for Team B, or the third stringers. Magkaroon sila ng burn time with the staging of the Next Man cUP, a competition for those not being seen in the UAAP and the NCAA,” Benitez explained.

The teams will lock horns in a single round-robin classification and then a play-in tournament before the knockout playoffs.

The Fighting Maroons and the AU Chiefs will open the tourney on Sunday, November 12, at the Enderun Gym in Taguig City.

Meanwhile, Benitez also revealed that the league will be staging the third season of the Collegiate Cup, as well as the regional championship where top teams from Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao will play in Manila alongside foreign squads for the Big Dance next year.

“We have the regional tournaments in the pipeline, we want to have a Big Dance. During the off-season big college teams go to the US, or Serbia then go hard with the local teams. What if we become the destination with international teams going here,” said Benitez.

“Isa sa gusto namin is that kind of atmosphere, tayo ang puntahan.”