PVL: Gandler, Cignal HD fend off Galeries in 4 sets

Vanie Gandler and the Cignal HD Spikers have won three straight matches. PVL Media.

MANILA – The Cignal HD Spikers have shown why they are on a three-game winning streak at the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference.

Denied of a sweep by the Galeries Highrisers, Ces Molina and the rest of the HD Spikers still secured a 25-17, 25-17, 24-26, 25-11 win at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City on Tuesday.

Molina scored 17 points, while Vanie Gandler added 14 for Cignal.

Galeries fought back in extended Set 3 behind the leadership of Jamie Jimenez, who had 14 points.

The set win, Highrisers' first in the tournament, can be attributed to their service game, according to coach Shaq Delos Santos

"Credits doon sa Galeries kasi ang ganda ng naging performance nila, especially third set. Number one siguro 'yung service nila, naging consistent talaga. Sobrang hard service nung mga binigay nila kanina," Delos Santos said.

But this will be a "lesson learned" for the HD Spikers, the mentor added.

"Para sa amin, lesson learned lang 'yung nangyari. Part ng process para mas maging matibay... kailangan maging mas aggressive pa kami."

Cignal are now at 4-2, while the struggling Galeries dropped to 0-5.