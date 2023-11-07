Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA (UPDATED) – Deanna Wong showed her playmaking prowess to help Choco Mucho Flying Titans snag their fourth straight win in the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference after a 25-11, 25-20, 25-19 sweep of the Nxled Chameleons at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

Wong had twenty excellent sets in her bag, while spiker Sisi Rondina had a game-high 16 points.

The Flying Titans kept Nxled at a distance in the opening set, but the next frames were close, with Chameleons even gaining the lead in Set 3, 15-13.

But after a 19-all deadlock, Isa Molde won the next three points for Choco Mucho to give her team a 23-19 cushion. Rondina finally secured the win for the Flying Titans with an attack, 25-19.

Choco Mucho assistant coach Jessie Lopez, himself a veteran setter, said the coaching staff is proud of Wong's progress as she showcased the positive results of her hard training as a playmaker.

"Si Deanna, galing din sa champion team 'yan. Nakapag-champion din ng UAAP 'yan... 'Yung approach namin nila coach Dante [Alinsunurin] is mailabas 'yung natural na igagalaw sa loob ng court," Lopez said of the former Blue Eagle.

Wong was hailed Best Setter in UAAP Season 80 and was a part of the champion and runner-up squads of the Ateneo Lady Blue Eagles.

"Actually, nakaka-proud kasi nakikita ko 'yung hirap niya sa training... dito sa game lumalabas," he added.

Second stringer Aduke Ogunsanya, meanwhile, was a "magic bunot" for Choco after contributing 6 points in the third set.

Coming back from injury, Ogunsanya said there is trust in the management to be called for duty.

"Right now, ready lang lagi... Every game though hindi starter, nandoon 'yung mindset and 'yung trust na anytime tatawagin," she said.

Choco Mucho is now at 4-1, sharing second place with Petro Gazz, PLDT, and Chery Tiggo. Nxled dropped to 1-4 and remained at the bottom of the league standings.