MANILA —At least 18 teams will see action in the latest edition of the Pilipinas Super League President’s Cup that will open on November 9.

Manila and Cainta open the festivities on Thursday at the Araneta Coliseum to start the tilt’s single round-robin format.

Former PBA Superstar Allan Caidic, who will be serving as the league’s commissioner, said that the PSL will be a platform for aspiring Filipino hoopers to give them a chance to showcase their talents and skills.

“Our vision is to help,” the former San Miguel Beer star said on Tuesday at the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

“We are not here to compete with the other leagues but provide added opportunities,” he added.

In line with this goal are the various plans that will follow the conclusion of the President’s Cup.

“After the President’s Cup, we are looking at a grassroots tournament for the 15, 17, and 19-year-old age groups, and also the Global Cup where regional champions from Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao to face all-Filipino teams from the United States, Australia, Canada, and Dubai,” said Caidic.

In the meantime, they will be focusing on the tournament that will see teams from Cainta, Manila, Quezon, Pampanga, Davao, Novaliches, Makati, Mindoro, Aklan, San Juan, Pampanga, Camarines Norte and Quezon City.

Caidic also revealed that there are at least two teams who are planning to join the tilt that will feature its top 16 teams after the eliminations advance to the next round. The top eight squads will be enjoying a twice-to-beat advantage, and the victors will enter the quarterfinals stage.

Both the semifinals and the finals will feature best-of-three series.

The champions of the tournament will bring home Php 2,000,000, the runners-up will get half a million, while the third and fourth placers will get Php 300,000 and Php 200,000, respectively.

Gamedays will be on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, and will be played across the FilOil EcoOil Centre, Ynares Center, Paco Arena, Rizal Memorial Stadium, Ninoy Aquino Stadium, and the PhilSports Arena.

Games will be aired on IBC 13.