PBA: Victolero glad to see Sangalang back in action

Magnolia's Ian Sangalang in action against the TNT Tropang GIGA in the 2023 PBA Commissioner's Cup, November 5, 2023 at the Araneta Coliseum. PBA Images.

MANILA -- Magnolia head coach Chito Victolero is delighted to see their big man Ian Sangalang back in basketball action after months of treatment due to thyroid problems.

The 31-year-old power forward-center came up with decent numbers in his return against the TNT Tropang GIGA over the weekend, scoring nine points on top of eight rebounds in 21 minutes of action.

This helped the Hotshots fend off Tropang Giga, 110-102, in the first game of the 2023 PBA Commissioner's Cup.

“I’m very happy because Ian is finally back,” said Victolero following the game. “It’s hard for us last conference ‘nung nagkaroon ng problema si Ian because he’s our main guy in the middle.”

Sangalang sat out the last season’s Governor’s Cup after he was diagnosed with a thyroid problem, which forced him to lose considerable amount of weight.

The problem lingered even during the PBA on Tour, forcing the Lubao, Pampanga native to bail out. The doctors later prescribed him medication that put his thyroid in control.

“I think nasa 85 to 90 percent na si Ian in terms of conditioning, and hopefully by… ‘yung tuloy-tuloy lang na laro, dumating siya ‘dun sa peak niya ulit,” said Victolero.

The Hotshots will go for a 2-0 start when they play Phoenix Super LPG next Sunday, November 12, at the Ynares Sports Center in Antipolo.



RELATED VIDEO