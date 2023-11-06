NU, Cignal HD headline PNVF Challenge Cup contenders

The Cignal HD Spikers. PVL Media.

MANILA -- Some of the country's top collegiate, club, and LGU-based teams will collide in the PNVF Challenge Cup that starts Tuesday at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila.

The tournament, organized by the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF), has attracted 20 squads in the men's division and 16 in the women's side. This is the penultimate competition that the national federation is hosting this year.

National University, the three-time reigning men's UAAP champion, headline the list of challengers along with reigning PNVF Champions League titlist Cignal HD.

NU is in Pool B with RTU-Basilan, Arellano University, VNS Asereht and University of the East-Cherrylume while Cignal leads Pool A with Kuya JM-Davao City, Savouge Aesthetics, Volida Volleyball Club and University of Batangas.

PGJC Navy, 3B Marikina City, Angatleta-Orion, Bataan, Jose Rizal University and Plaridel, Quezon are Pool C as well as UAAP runner-up University of Santo Tomas, Tacloban City-EV, Iloilo D’Navigators, Santa Rosa City and Emilio Aguinaldo College are in Pool D.

In the women's division, reigning two-time NCAA champions College of St. Benilde is in Pool A along with Volida Volleyball Club, UP Volleyball Club and Parañaque City.

Drawn in Pool B are: Philippine Air Force, JRU, Davao City and Tacloban City-EV. Pool C is composed of: Arellano, Letran, University of Batangas and RTU-Basilan. Completing the contenders are University of the Philippines, San Beda, Lyceum of the Philippines University-Batangas and La Salle-Dasma in Pool D.

St. Benilde and Paranaque open the hostilities at 8 a.m. on Tuesday in the women's play, followed by the clashes of RTU against Letran and La Salle-Dasmarinas against San Beda at 10 a.m. and 12 p.m., respectively.

In the afternoon games, Cignal begins its campaign against Savouge Aesthetics at 2 p.m. and NU takes on RTU at 4 p.m. with UST and Sta. Rosa wrapping up the six-game opener at 6 p.m.

The Challenge Cup is the PNVF’s Champions League with a new name. The tournament was first staged in Lipa City in 2021 with F2 Logistics winning the women’s title and Team Dasma Monarchs ruling the men’s contest.

All teams slug it out in a single-round robin format within their pools with only the top two teams advancing in the quarterfinals.

The quarterfinals, semifinals and championship will be played in a knockout format for the first crown of the PNVF Challenge Cup.