NCAA: Nitura, Pagaran lead Perpetual past Arellano

MANILA — University of Perpetual Help System DALTA delivered a crucial win to keep their postseason hopes alive.

This, after the Altas cruised past Arellano University, 81-74, at the NCAA Season 99 Men’s Basketball Tournament on Tuesday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City.

Cyrus Nitura posted all-around stats of 13 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists, while Chris Pagaran top-scored for the Las Pinas-based squad with five rebounds and two steals as the Altas tallied their sixth win in 13 games.

Only separated by a possession early in the first 20 minutes of action with Perpetual leading by two, 25-23, the Altas went on a 15-6 scoring surge in a matter of five minutes to extend their lead to 14, 40-26.

This allowed them to create a lead that grew by as much as 19 over the Chiefs, 67-48, late in the third frame. It proved to be enough as even with Arellano outscoring the Altas in the final frame, 22-14. The closest that they got was at seven right before the final buzzer sounded.

Leading AU, who fell to 2-11, was led by Jeadan Ongotan’s 16 markers and six rebounds, and Renz Capulong’s 15-point, 12-rebound game. Troy Valencia also chipped in 13.

The scores:

UPHSD 81- Pagaran 21, Nitura 13, Omega 10, Nunez 9, Abis 8, Barcuma 7, Gelsano 6, Razon 4, Sevilla 2, Ropque 1, Boral 0, Orgo 0, Movida 0, Ferreras 0

AU 74- Ongotan 16, Capulong 15, Valencia 13, Geronimo 9, Mallari 6, Sunga 5, Villerente 4, Talampas 4, Abastillas 2, Yanes 0, Dayrit 0, Lustina 0, Camay 0, Rosalin 0, Tan 0

Quarterscores: 21-15; 44-32; 67-52; 81-74