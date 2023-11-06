NCAA: Benilde, JRU look to boost Final 4 chances

MANILA -- College of St. Benilde and Jose Rizal University will renew their budding rivalry on Tuesday with both teams looking to boost their Final 4 bid in the NCAA Season 99 men's basketball tournament.

Tip off is 4:00 p.m. at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

The Blazers bested the Bombers in the first round, 93-85, in overtime. It was an ill-tempered affair that saw the three game officials suspended for two weeks, while an unsportsmanlike foul called on JRU's JL delos Santos was eventually overturned.

St. Benilde is currently at joint third with an 8-4 win-loss slate, while JRU is at No. 5 with their 8-5 record.

"Important game for us," said JRU coach Louie Gonzales. "Important yung composure and discipline namin."

Meanwhile, CSB coach Charles Tiu stressed that their goal is to improve every game.

"We have two crucial games against contenders JRU and Lyceum so we still have to be better," said Tiu after their 74-56 win over Arellano University that stretched their winning streak to four games.

Meanwhile, University of Perpetual Help hopes to ride the crest of its 72-61 win over JRU also last Sunday as it tackles AU (2-10) at 2 p.m.

It was the fifth win against seven losses for the Altas, who appeared inspired by the arrival of Brgy. Ginebra and Gilas star, alumnus and now assistant coach Scottie Thompson.