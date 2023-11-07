Mary Grace Borromeo of CSB in action against Parañaque City in the PNVF Challenge Cup. Handout/PNVF.

MANILA -- NCAA champion College of St. Benilde made short work of Parañaque City, 25-6, 25-20, 25-17, to kick off the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) Challenge Cup in flying colors on Tuesday at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

The Lady Blazers, who swept the last two NCAA seasons, met little to no resistance in finishing off their foes in only 65 minutes for a roaring start in Pool A of the tournament.

Ace middle blocker Zamantha Nolasco anchored St. Benilde’s win with solid coverage from Wielyn Estoque and Corrine Apostol.

Colegio de San Juan de Letran and San Beda U also came away with impressive debut wins in the women’s division.

The Lady Knights fended off the Rizal Technological University-Basilan, 25-22, 25-11, 22-25, 25-13, in Pool C as the Lady Red Spikers trounced La Salle-Dasmarinas, 25-19, 25-17, 25-16, in Pool D.

The PNVF Challenge Cup, made up of 36 teams in both men’s and women’s divisions, resumes play on November 14 to November 23 for the single-round eliminations until the knockout playoffs on November 25 to 26.