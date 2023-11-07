Justin Brownlee in Gilas Pilipinas practice ahead of the Asian Games. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File.

MANILA -- Barangay Ginebra is playing the waiting game regarding Justin Brownlee, after the celebrated import failed a drug test in the 19th Asian Games.

This, according to head coach Tim Cone who stressed that the situation is delicate, and it would be better to not complicate it further.

“I don’t want to say something that might trigger something from the SBP (Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas) or the FIBA that will get anybody angry. That’s been our approach the whole time: We have not talked about it a lot publicly because we are waiting (for the verdict),” he said over the weekend.

The Ginebra coach was earlier quoted as saying that the FIBA is expected to issue a ruling on Brownlee’s failed doping test soon. But they still do not have any news about it as of Sunday.

“We’re still waiting to hear. I’m not involved in the process of talking to the SBP, talking to FIBA, WADA (World Anti-Doping Agency), or whoever we are to talk to,” said Cone, who also coached Brownlee under Gilas Pilipinas.

“That’s not part of my role. I don’t know what’s going on. I was informed we’re going to get some form of ruling last week, and nothing came down. So I’m not sure where it’s gonna go at this point.”

Brownlee played a major role in Gilas Pilipinas' triumph in the Asian Games, where they defeated Jordan 70-60 in the final to win the gold medal.

But a week after the gold medal game, it was revealed that he tested positive for Carboxy-THC, which is linked to cannabis use.

He was the second member of Team Philippines to fail a doping test, after Filipina cyclist Ariana Evangelista.