The triumphant MCFASolver Tech Centrale team. PBA Images.

MANILA — PBA 3x3 newcomers MCFASolver Tech Centrale finally made a name for themselves in the half-court scene.

This, after they outlasted the Meralco Bolts, 21-20, to get the league’s Season 3 Second Conference Leg 4 title on Tuesday at the Ayala Malls Manila Bay in Pasay City.

Veteran bigman Yutien Andrada only scored two points for his squad in the win, but it proved to be the most important deuce as it served as the game-winner for Tech Centrale.

Louie Vigil top-scored for his squad with 12 markers, while Brandon Ramirez contributed six.

As Meralco was up by a point, 20-19, with only 33 ticks left in the decider, Bolts guard Joseph Seduria fouled the former DLSU standout and sent him to the foul line as they were already in penalty.

Andrada sank both of his charities to finally fend off Meralco and stop their 8-2 scoring surge that lasted until the final minute of the game.

En route to the championship, MCFASolver defeated the CAVITEX Braves in the quarterfinals, 12-10, and three-time defending leg champions TNT Triple Giga in the semifinals, 20-18.

On the other hand, the Bolts outlasted the San Miguel Beermen in the quarters, 20-17, and Pioneer ElastoSeal in the semis, 15-14.

Meanwhile, in the Battle for Third Place, Pioneer stunned TNT, 21-14.

The Scores:

Finals:

MCFASolver (21) — Vigil 12, Ramirez 6, Andrada 2, Tumalip 1.

Meralco (20) — Sedurifa 8, Manday 8, Caduyac 2, Cachuela 2.

Third place:

Pioneer (21) -– Morido 10, Villamor 6, Mocon 3, Abrigo 2.

TNT (14) — Vosotros 6, De Leon 5, Exciminiano 3.



