Aguilas, Waves barge into AsiaBasket win column

Moustapha Arafat of the Pilipinas Aguilas. Handout photo.

MANILA -- Pilipinas Aguilas and Phuket Waves finally put an end to their woes as they pulled off huge victories on Monday in the 2023 Corsa Tires AsiaBasket Dasmariñas Championship at the Dasma Arena.

The Aguilas neutralized the erstwhile undefeated Statham Academy, 90-88, behind the collective effort of Moustapha Arafat, Gabe Capacio, Adrian Partosa, and Prince Eze.

Capacio scored a clutch bucket that broke an 84-all deadlock late and added another for an 88-84 advantage. Taylor Statham buried back-to-back crucial baskets to rally Statham Academy and force another tie with 15 seconds left in the game.

Arafat, however, drew a foul from Statham then sank the two game-winning free throws.

The 6-foot-6 Arafat, who previously reinforced University of the East in UAAP, finished with a double-double outing of 19 points and 12 rebounds on top of five assists and one steal as the Aguilas improved to 1-2. Statham Academy, meanwhile, slipped to 2-1.

Phuket Waves vented its ire on Shawarma Shack, running away with a 101-80 victory to capture its breakthrough win and improve to 1-2. Shawarma, on the other hand, dropped to an even 2-2 win-loss card.

Morakinyo Williams fired on all cylinders to finish with a game-high 23 points on 60 percent shooting while also grabbing eight rebounds, two assists, and three blocks while Ray Miller provided a huge lift by producing 16 markers and a whopping 19 boards.

In other games, both the Benilde Blazers and MisOr Mustangs continued to impose their dominance.

The Blazers banked on the 20-year-old guard Jhomel Ancheta who poured in 21 points laced with six rebounds and two assists in their 97-74 win against Corsa Tires while Anton Eusebio and Matthew Oli chipped in 15 and 12 markers apiece as the Blazers remained unscathed at 3-0.

The loss spoiled a 20-point performance from Gerald Anderson, who also had six assists, three rebounds, and two steals as Corsa dropped to 1-2.

MisOr cruised to its third straight win after carving out a 94-87 win against the struggling Philippine Christian University (PCU) with Axel Doromal anchoring their offense. Doromal shone with 16 points alongside four rebounds, five assists, and two steals to steer the Mustangs to a 3-1 slate and on top of Group A.