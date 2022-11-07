The UST Golden Tigresses are headed to the semis of the SSL Collegiate Pre-season Championship. SSL photo.

MANILA, Philippines -- University of Santo Tomas (UST) got big contributions from its young players in a five-set win over the University of the Philippines (UP), Sunday evening at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

The Golden Tigresses outlasted the Fighting Maroons, 27-25, 26-28, 25-18, 22-25, 17-15, to snatch the last semifinals spot in the Shakey's Super League Collegiate Pre-season Championship.

Even without star player Eya Laure, UST proved it had enough in the tank to complete the league's Final 4 cast.

The Tigresses joined National University, Adamson University, and De La Salle University in an all-UAAP semifinal.

They will play the Lady Bulldogs in the semis, set for Friday, November 11. The winner-take-all championship is on November 19.

UST rookies Xyza Gula and Regina Jurado contributed 20 points each in UST's triumph, which saw the Tigresses score 70 kills against the Fighting Maroons.

Gula and Jurado also nailed the clutch kills in the extended fifth set that finally secured UST's triumph after a grueling two-hour, 50-minute affair.

"We just held on, did our best and refused to give up," said Gula, who pounded 17 attack points including the down the line kill that pushed UST to its third matchpoint advantage.

"We just want to prove that we're not just rookies, but super rookies," she added. "We won't back down from any challenge."

Angeli Abellana put the Tigresses at first matchpoint advantage, 14-12, but a catch-and-throw violation of UST in the next play followed by a kill block by Fighting Maroon Ethan Arce on Gula forced a deuce.

Gula answered with a down the line hit but UP captain Jewel Encarnacion knotted the score at 15 with a through the block smash.

Gula again hammered a kill from the left side before Jurado nailed the piercing crosscourt hit from the right corner for the finishing blow.

Abellana posted 16 points while Athena Abbu had 10 markers for the Tigresses.

Alyssa Bertolano led the UP with 18 points including 14 attacks, Joan Monares had 14 markers while Encarnacion finished with 10.

The Fighting Maroons slid to the classification round joining University of Perpetual Help, Ateneo de Manila University, and Far Eastern University.

