GIlas Pilipinas player Karl Kevin Quiambao (28) dribbles past Indian players during the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers in Pasay City on July 3, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA, Philippines -- As De La Salle University's struggles in UAAP Season 85 continue, rookie forward Kevin Quiambao is looking forward to a change of pace with the Philippine national men's basketball team.

Quiambao was called up by the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas to the Gilas Pilipinas pool for the November window of the FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers, one of three UAAP players to get the nod.

The versatile forward will make the trip with the national team to Jordan on Monday, and Quiambao is hopeful that he can bring whatever he learns from Gilas to the Green Archers who are currently fighting for their playoff lives in the UAAP.

"Gawin ko lang 'yung best ko sa Gilas," said Quiambao. "'Yung focus ko, ibigay ang best ko sa Gilas."

"Sobrang excited ko, lalo ngayon may mga PBA players, mga kuya na makakasama ko," he added. "Sobrang excited ako na makasama sila dahil 'yung mga kasama ko ngayon, matatanda na sa akin."

Quiambao and the Green Archers are currently in the midst of a four-game losing streak in UAAP Season 85, and their 3-6 win-loss record has them in seventh place.

It has been a tough stretch for the Taft cagers who were tipped to contend for the championship this season, but have struggled with injuries to key players including top MVP candidate Schonny Winston.

On Saturday -- their last game before the FIBA break -- they fell to archrivals Ateneo de Manila University, 68-54. Quiambao had six points, eight rebounds, and three assists in the loss and was responsible for six of the Green Archers' 18 turnovers.

Afterward, he lamented their meltdown in the third quarter where they were out-scored, 27-10, by the Blue Eagles. "Kailangan namin mag-work," he said. "May mga times talaga na lagi kami nagme-meltdown sa third and fourth, so kailangan namin ma-improve 'yun."

While he will be away from his team during the 11-day gap between games, Quiambao said the Green Archers will remain while he learns from the veterans in Gilas Pilipinas.

"Sana, malaking maitulong 'yung maibigay ng Gilas experience ko," he said. "For me, bigay ko lang ang best ko, kung ano pinakama-maximize na experience ko sa Jordan at Saudi, 'yun 'yung dadalhin ko [sa La Salle]."

"Sad ako sa part na 'di ko sila makakasama ng 11 days, pero grateful naman ako na makakasama ako sa Gilas, at makakalaro ako sa highest level ng competition," he added.

Also called up to Gilas are reigning UAAP Most Valuable Player Ange Kouame and Rookie of the Year Carl Tamayo, although the latter begged off from joining the team due to injury.

Gilas will leave for Jordan on Monday evening. They play Jordan on November 10 and Saudi Arabia on November 13.

