PBA: 'Sixth Man' integral to comeback win vs. SMB, says Cone

MANILA, Philippines -- For Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone, their latest come-from-behind triumph is a credit to their "Sixth Man."

The Gin Kings clawed back from a 19-point deficit against San Miguel Beer on Sunday night to snatch a 97-96 win, with Scottie Thompson knocking down the game-winning three-pointer with 4.8 seconds left.

Cone lavished praise on Thompson and their resident import, Justin Brownlee, who found the reigning Most Valuable Player open in the corner for the go-ahead shot. But the coach also stressed that if it were not for the support of the crowd, they would not have reached that point in the game.

"It was Justin, it was Scottie, but we owe this win to the Sixth Man," said Cone after Ginebra racked up a third consecutive win to improve to 5-2 in the 2022 PBA Commissioner's Cup. "They were great."

The bulk of the 10,000-strong crowd at the Araneta Coliseum was solidly behind Ginebra, and they were silenced for most of the night as the Beermen dominated the game. But they came alive in the fourth quarter when the Gin Kings started their run, and fuelled them all the way to the finish line.

Brownlee, who just missed a triple-double with 33 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists, said the crowd support was definitely a factor.

"The crowd, they came out and gave us the energy like they do always," the import said. "Coach just kept telling us that we're right there. It was hard at first, but once we got some momentum and the crowd got going, we just took off in the fourth quarter."

Ginebra wound up out-scoring San Miguel, 34-16, in the final period. They forced the Beermen into nine turnovers in the fourth period alone, translating them into 15 points.

For Cone, San Miguel's inability to execute on offense was a credit not just to Ginebra's defense but to the impact of their fans as well.

"We were playing discouraged basketball, because the things weren't working for us, and it was sapping our energy. Discouragement always saps your energy," Cone explained. "When we made a couple of plays, consecutively, all of a sudden we were encouraged and that energy came back."

"The crowd got in it and kept pumping us full of energy. It's tough. I've been on the other side of that Ginebra crowd for 25, 26 years. It's tough when that crowd gets going -- I'm talking about the other team -- it's tough on the other team to make good decisions and make the right plays," he added.

The game was Ginebra's last before a 12-day layoff, as Cone is set to join Gilas Pilipinas for the FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers. The Gin Kings will return to action on November 18 against the Blackwater Bossing.

The coach expects his team to stay locked in during practice even with him attending to his duties as an assistant coach with the national team.

"As long as these guys come to practice every day and work, then I think they can keep the momentum going. When you get kampante and you relax, that's when you lose your momentum," Cone said.

