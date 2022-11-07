Kiefer Ravena to miss FIBA window after dental surgery

Kiefer Ravena goes into action for Gilas Pilipinas in the battle with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia during the fourth window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers in Pasay City on August 29, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Kiefer Ravena will be unable to join Gilas Pilipinas in the upcoming window of the FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers after undergoing emergency dental surgery.

The Shiga Lakes guard revealed through Instagram that he had to undergo an emergency procedure and thus will not be able to play in the upcoming Gilas games.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Gilas will play Jordan and Saudi Arabia in the road games on November 10 and 13.

Ravena is the fourth player to beg off from the pool due to injuries, joining San Miguel's June Mar Fajardo, Meralco's Chris Newsome, and University of the Philippines star Carl Tamayo.

The national team pool is thus down to 16 players. Gilas will leave for Jordan on Monday evening.