Caroline Garcia of France hits a return to Maria Sakkari of Greece during their semifinals match of the WTA Finals held at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, USA, 06 November 2022. The WTA Finals run through 08 November 2022. CJ Gunther, EPA-EFE.

FORT WORTH -- Caroline Garcia stormed into the title match at the elite WTA Finals on Sunday with a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Maria Sakkari.

Eighth-ranked Garcia, back in the season-ending event for the first time since 2017 when she fell in the semi-finals, will face either world number one Iga Swiatek or seventh-ranked Aryna Sabalenka for the title.

The 29-year-old from France, who has powered up the rankings with three titles this season, put on a clinic against her fifth-ranked Greek opponent, wrapping up the win in 75 minutes.

Garcia gained the decisive break in the first for a 4-2 lead and closed out the set with a love game, then powered to a 4-0 lead in the second.

Garcia pounced on a Sakkari second serve to gain a second break of the set and a 3-0 lead.

She came up with an ace and an unreturnable serve to erase an early deficit in the next game before her netted forehand gave Sakkari a break point.

Once again, Garcia's serve made the difference as she produced a service winner, another ace and another unreturnable serve.

Garcia's first double fault of the match gave Sakkari a break point in the sixth game, but Garcia responded with an ace and grabbed a 5-1 lead with a stinging backhand that kissed the sideline.

Sakkari held to force Garcia to serve it out, and she polished it off on her second match point when Sakkari sent a service return into the net.

Garcia, who could only kneel to catch her breath after a thrilling three-set win over Daria Kasatkina on Saturday to capture the last semi-final spot, had plenty of energy for a skipping, leaping celebration on the court at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth.

The event was moved to Texas due to continuing pandemic-related issues with the Chinese city of Shenzhen, which was initially due to host, as well as the WTA's dispute with China over the status of player Peng Shuai.

