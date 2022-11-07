MANILA, Philippines -- Jelai Gajero powered California Precision Sports-Antipolo City to a 25-23, 19-25, 25-16, 25-22 victory over University of the East (UE)-Manila for a winning start in the PNVF Champions League pool play Sunday at the Philsports Arena.

The Cal Babies, making their second straight participation in the tournament, withstood a late Lady Warriors stand in the fourth set to prevail despite playing without Casiey Dongallo, who will arrive Monday from Cebu.

"I'm very happy," said CPS-Antipolo coach Obet Vital. "Going into the game, I'm worried because there are mental and emotional concerns because Casiey, one of the big hitters from last year, is not here."

"As the game progressed, the girls did well and they started to settle down and fought. I'm glad everybody participated. That's what we needed to do to win. Everybody has to work. Everybody has to do their part."

Dongallo is expected to suit up when CPS takes on Tomodachi-Bulacan at 8:30 p.m. Monday night in day two of the tournament.

Earlier, SK Dumoy Davao set in motion its bid in Pool B with a quick 25-21, 25-9, 25-21 win over Bulacan.

April Rose Yura introduced herself, matching their opponent's nine-point output in the second set and eventually finished with 18 points, while Jenn Katty Bacas chipped in 10 points for the Lady Agilas.

Aira Mae Larce was the lone bright spot for Bulacan with 10 points.

In Pool A, Imus City AJAA rallied from a set down to beat UB Batangas City, 21-25, 25-12, 25-23, 25-16, while Quezon City defeated ICC Caloocan, 27-25, 25-18, 25-17.