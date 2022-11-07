SJ Belangel of the Daegu KOGAS Pegasus. Team photo.

SJ Belangel was limited to just two points in Daegu KOGAS Pegasus' 76-62 defeat to the Changwon LG Sakers in the 2022-23 season of the Korean Basketball League (KBL), Sunday at the Daegu Gymnasium.

Playing in only 11 minutes, the former Ateneo de Manila University guard also contributed two rebounds but couldn't help his team from sliding to a third straight loss.

Daegu dropped to 2-7 in the season. They were led by Lee Dae-sung's 20 points and a 15-point, 10-rebound double-double by Murphy Holloway.

For Changwon, former De La Salle-College of St. Benilde forward Justin Gutang finally saw action for the first time in the regular season. He played for just a minute and 36 seconds, and was credited with one assist.

Assem Marei starred for the Sakers with 20 points and 21 rebounds.

Another Filipino import, former Far Eastern University guard RJ Abarrientos, did not play anew in Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus's 102-85 loss to the Goyang Carrot Jumpers.

Abarrientos is still dealing with a sprained ankle.

