The Ateneo Blue Eagles battle it out against the La Salle Green Archers in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 85 men’s basketball tournament held at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on November 5, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA, Philippines -- Ateneo de Manila University coach Tab Baldwin had plenty of reasons to be happy after his Blue Eagles pulled off a vengeful 68-54 triumph over their archrival, De La Salle University, on Saturday evening.

The Blue Eagles were beaten by the Green Archers in the first round of UAAP Season 85 -- the first time since 2017 that they lost a rivalry match. But Ateneo rebounded in the second round, keeping La Salle in check particularly in the second half.

"We did a good job defensively," said Baldwin of his players. "We did a good job on the boards, and you know, when you hold a team to 16 field goals, that's a pretty good defensive effort. We'll be proud of that."

From a 29-all count at the break, Ateneo pulled away in the third quarter by out-scoring the Green Archers, 27-10. They limited La Salle to just three field goals in the pivotal period, while scoring 13 points off the Green Archers' seven turnovers. The cagers from Taft made a brief run in the fourth period, but the deficit was too much to overcome.

It didn't help that La Salle missed the services of the league's leading scorer, Schonny Winston, due to a calf injury. The Filipino-American guard had been instrumental in the Green Archers' triumph in round one but could only watch from the bench as the Blue Eagles blew the game open.

"The third quarter was very telling. We defended great in the third quarter, and that led to some easy points, which allowed us to get some separation on the scoreboard," said Baldwin.

The coach was admittedly relieved that Ateneo built a lead big enough to withstand La Salle's last-ditch rally in the fourth quarter. Moreover, Baldwin commended his players for responding to the Green Archers' hot start: La Salle had out-scored the Blue Eagles, 16-10, in the first quarter.

"La Salle was very tough. I think one thing that makes that win a little bit more special is realizing that you know, everybody knows La Salle's backs are to the wall," said Baldwin.

The Green Archers entered the game on a three-game losing streak, and their Final 4 hopes were precarious after suffering yet another defeat.

"They're very desperate in this game, and that made them more dangerous and it made them tougher," Baldwin noted. "Certainly in that first quarter, you could see their intensity, their determination, and their focus."

"We weathered that storm, and then you know, that third quarter was pretty decisive."

La Salle finished the game shooting just 27.1% from the field as the Blue Eagles limited them to just 59 field goal attempts and forced them into 20 turnovers. The Green Archers didn't help their cause by going 18-of-25 from the free throw line.

The Green Archers were particularly poor from long range, going 4-of-18. The loss dropped the cagers from Taft to 3-6 in the season, keeping them in seventh place in the league standings.

Ateneo, meanwhile, improved to 6-3 to stay within striking distance of National University for second place.

