Cedrick Manzano (10) of the Adamson Soaring Falcons celebrates with his teammates during their match against the UST Growling Tigers in the UAAP Season 85 men’s basketball tournament held at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on November 5, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA, Philippines -- Adamson University big man Cedrick Manzano produced a big response to his coach's challenge on Saturday, helping the Soaring Falcons stay in the hunt for a Final 4 spot in UAAP Season 85.

Nash Racela needed a big game from Manzano against the University of Santo Tomas (UST), as they were without two key players in top point guard Jerom Lastimosa and veteran forward Vince Magbuhos.

A loss to the Growling Tigers would have been detrimental to Adamson's hopes of making it to the semifinals, and for most of the game it appeared that they were headed for defeat. UST led by as much as 19 points, with Nic Cabañero again having his way against the Falcons' defense.

But Manzano made sure that the Falcons would recover, anchoring their comeback in the fourth quarter. He out-scored UST by himself, 8-5, in the final period and delivered the three-point play with seven seconds left that completed their rally, 56-55.

"Masaya siyempre kasi nakabawi nga kami sa kanila," said Manzano, referring to their first round defeat to the Growling Tigers. "Iniisip nga namin na this is an opportunity para sa amin na mag-step up talaga kahit wala yung iba."

Manzano entered the game averaging just 7.0 points and 5.38 rebounds per game, on less than 18 minutes per contest. Against the Tigers, he went six-of-10 from the field for a career-high 19 points along with 10 rebounds and a block in 24 minutes of playing time.

Racela commended his young forward not only for stepping up in Lastimosa and Magbuhos' absence, but also for responding to the challenge he laid down ahead of the game.

"Nakausap ko si Cedrick, and I told him, 'Your minutes are limited because madalas kang foul trouble.' Today, from less than 20 minutes, we were able to stretch it to 23, and that really helped us a lot. Nagulat ako pagtingin ko, wala palang foul si Cedrick," said the coach.

"That's the kind of person Cedrick is. What opportunity, maliit o malaki, he just takes advantage of it," he also said.

Racela said that Manzano was an option in their last play, and rookie guard Joaquin Jaymalin found him with a superb pass for the go-ahead layup and a bonus free throw.

The coach believes that the willingness to take the clutch shot bodes well for Manzano's development as a player, especially as he transitions from his preferred position as center to a power forward in Racela's system.

"This early in his career, nakakapag-kwatro na siya in his second year. Ang plano talaga is third year paglabas nung ibang seniors. Pero 'yun 'yung tawag ng tadhana," he said. "Kailangan na ngayon eh. Nagiging ready siya. He’s making his adjustments, he’s learning how to play the four spot. It will help us, really."

For his part, Manzano said he just wants to continue helping Adamson's cause. The come-from-behind win over the Growling Tigers improved their record to 4-5, keeping them squarely in the race for a Final 4 spot.

"Ginagawa ko lang talaga 'yung best ko. 'Pag napagod ka, makikita naman ng coaches na pagod ka at isa-sub ka nila. 'Yun lang 'yung mindset ko. Go hard lang palagi tapos siyempre 'pag pagod na, sub ka lang. At least nagawa mo 'yung best mo ng ganung minutes," the young forward said.

