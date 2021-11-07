Juan Gomez de Liaño and Earthfriends Tokyo Z remain winless in Division 2. (c) B.LEAGUE

Aomori Wat's and Earthfriends Tokyo Z both absorbed losses on Sunday in Division 2 of the B.League.

Former University of the Philippines star Juan Gomez de Liaño had another solid game, putting up 14 points, four rebounds and four assists, but Tokyo Z fell to the Fukushima Firebonds, 77-73.

Earthfriends have lost all 10 of their games so far in Division 2.

Gomez de Liaño put Tokyo Z within one possession, 70-67, with under three minutes left but Fukushima's Jason Washburn responded with a jumper, and Kenya Tomori knocked down two free throws to restore order.

A jumper by Gomez de Liaño with 19 seconds left gave Earthfriends some hope, 75-71, but Shota Kanno nailed a bucket on the other end to put the game away.

Joshua Crawford led Earthfriends with 26 points, 17 rebounds, and four assists. Washburn finished with 21 points to lead Fukushima.

Meanwhile, Kemark Cariño and Aomori Wat's bowed to the Koshigaya Alphas, 100-76, also on Sunday at the Koshigaya City Gymnasium.

Cariño, the former San Beda center, played just over eight minutes and missed all three of the field goals he took, winding up scoreless. He also had a rebound and an assist.

Aomori Wat's stayed within striking distance, 22-18, after the opening frame but Koshigaya pulled away after a 32-point second quarter.

Aomori Wat's fell to 1-9 in the 2021-22 season.