Ray Parks Jr. helped the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins seize control against the Gunma Crane Thunders. (c) B.LEAGUE

Ray Parks Jr. and the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins regained their winning ways on Sunday, holding off the Gunma Crane Thunders, 100-90, at the Ota City Sports Park Gymnasium.

Five players scored in double figures for Nagoya, led by Coty Clarke with 18 points and Takumi Saito and Scott Eatherton with 17 points each. Parks came off the bench to register 12 points, five rebounds, and two dimes, while Tatsuya Ito had 14 points and four assists.

Gunma had an early 13-8 lead but Parks helped Nagoya surge ahead, with his steal and layup giving them a 21-19 advantage with under three minutes to play in the opening period.

After Teru Sugawara tied the game with a jumper, Parks again nailed the go-ahead layup for a 23-21 lead. He added a three-pointer in their final possession of the quarter, putting Nagoya in control, 28-23.

The Diamond Dolphins would pile it on from there, with Clarke and Eatherton finding their rhythm in the second period. The Nagoya lead reached 19 points, 70-51, with under five minutes to go in the third off an Eatherton and-1.

The Crane Thunders were able to get to within three points, 89-86, with 2:35 to go off two free throws by Aki Chambers, but two free throws by Clarke and a Saito triple gave Nagoya some breathing room, 94-86, with two minutes to go.

Nagoya improved to 6-5 in the West Division, while Gunma dropped to 4-7.

Parks and Nagoya will host the Hiroshima Dragonflies at the Park Arena Komaki on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Javi Gomez de Liano did not play in Ibaraki's 81-72 win over Osaka Evessa, also on Sunday at the Ookini Arena Maishima. The result snapped a three-game slide for the Robots, as they improved to 2-9 in the East Division.

Gomez de Liano had made his debut in Ibaraki's 90-72 loss on Saturday to Osaka, scoring three points in 13 minutes of playing time.

They return to action on Wednesday against the Sunrockers Shibuya at the Sumida-ku City Gymnasium.