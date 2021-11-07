NBA: Tyler Herro helps Heat hold off Jazz, 118-115

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) celebrates with forward Markieff Morris (8) after scoring during the second quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. File photo. Kevin Jairaj, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters.

Tyler Herro had 29 points and Jimmy Butler 27 as the host Miami Heat used a multi-dimensional offensive attack to build a big lead before holding on to defeat the Utah Jazz 118-115 on Saturday night.

Kyle Lowry scored 20 as part of a triple-double for the Heat.

In a battle of teams that had combined for just three losses entering the game, the Heat used 60.3-percent shooting overall and 52.4-percent accuracy on 3-pointers to win for the sixth time in their last seven games.

Donovan Mitchell led all scorers with 37 points for the Jazz, who had a three-game winning streak come to an end.

A driving floater by Mitchell tied the game at 74-all with 2:50 remaining in the third quarter, before Miami took the lead for good.

Dewayne Dedmon broke the tie with a three-point play, and Lowry and Herro went deep for 3-pointers during a 13-4 quarter-ending burst that opened a nine-point Heat lead.

Playing for the second time on a three-game Southeastern trip, Utah rallied late to get within 115-113 on a Mike Conley 3-pointer with 19.8 seconds left. The Jazz had been down 112-93 just five minutes earlier.

Herro (one) and Butler (two) combined to make three late free throws, allowing the Heat to hold on when Mitchell couldn't connect on a 30-footer in the final seconds.

Herro's 29 points off the bench came on 11-for-18 shooting. He connected on six of his eight 3-point tries on a night when Miami hit 11 of 21.

Lowry's triple-double, the 19th of his career and first for Miami, included team-highs in rebounds with 12 and assists with 10.

Bam Adebayo added 17 points for the Heat, who successfully rebounded from a 95-78 home loss to the Boston Celtics on Thursday.

Mitchell shot 14-for-28 overall and 4-for-15 on 3-pointers for Utah, which lost despite shooting 51.8 percent overall. The Jazz outscored the Heat 45-33 on 3-pointers but took more than twice as many attempts (45-21).

Conley finished with 18 points, Bojan Bogdanovic had 16 and Royce O'Neale 15 for the Jazz, who had opened their trip with a 116-98 romp at Atlanta on Thursday.