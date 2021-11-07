Late Thirdy flurry not enough as San-En lose again

Thirdy Ravena scored all 13 of his points in the second half for San-En. (c) B.LEAGUE

Thirdy Ravena found his mark in the fourth quarter but it wasn't enough as the San-En NeoPhoenix absorbed another loss against the Sun Rockers Shibuya, 91-80, on Sunday at the Aoyama Gakuin Memorial Hall.

It was the third straight defeat for San-En, who dropped to 3-8 in the 2021-22 season of the B.League. Shibuya swept their weekend series, having won on Saturday 70-64, and improved to 8-3 in the East Division of the league.

The NeoPhoenix trailed by as much as 15 points, with Ravena again struggling with his shot in the first three quarters. He would not get his first points of the game until there were only three seconds left in the third, when he knocked down two free throws for a 64-all deadlock.

Ravena got his rhythm from the free throws and he went on to score 11 points in the fourth quarter, including a layup that made it a 13-point game, 87-73, with over two minutes left.

But the rest of San-En went cold, with Robert Carter and Justin Knox both misfiring from the perimeter. Shibuya wound up out-scoring the NeoPhoenix, 27-16, in the fourth frame to take control of the contest.

Ravena finished with 13 points, all in the second half, going 4-of-8 from the field. He also had five rebounds but also three turnovers in just under 18 minutes of action.

Carter had 20 points and Knox had 18, but the NeoPhoenix continue to struggle without Elias Harris in the lineup due to injury.

Josh Harrellson led Shibuya with 21 points, 11 rebounds, and three assists.

The NeoPhoenix will be back in action on Wednesday against the Shinshu Brave Warriors at the Toyohashi City Gymnasium.

