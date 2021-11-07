Kiefer tallies best game yet but Shiga bows to Chiba anew

Kiefer Ravena had a double-double of 27 points and 11 assists, but Shiga lost once again. (c) B.LEAGUE

Kiefer Ravena had his best game so far for the Shiga Lakestars, but it was not enough as the Chiba Jets pulled away late for an 89-83 victory on Sunday afternoon at the Funabashi Arena.

Ravena came off the bench to fire a game-high 27 points on 11-of-16 shooting, to go along with 10 assists. His entry into the game sparked Shiga to life after they had fallen behind, 10-0, against the defending B.League champions.

They kept in step most of the way, but Chiba finally got some separation in the fourth quarter and handed Shiga its fifth loss of the 2021-22 B.League season. The Jets, meanwhile, improved to 8-3 to stay on top of the Eastern Conference.

"It was tough," said Chiba forward Josh Duncan of the game. "Our game plan was to hustle back on defense, try to stop their transition. They're really good at that."

"We played good team basketball," he added.

It was Chiba's second straight win over Shiga, having registered a 99-88 triumph on Saturday.

Chiba used balanced scoring to knock off the Lakestars, with six players scoring in double digits led by Duncan with 18, John Mooney with 15, Fumio Nishimura with 16 off the bench, Gavid Edwards with 12 points and 10 rebounds, Takuma Sato with 11, and Shuta Hara with 10 points.

The game was tied at 68 to end the third, with Nishimura drilling an off-balanced three-pointer towards the end of the shot-clock that gave Chiba the momentum heading into the payoff period.

The defending champions opened the fourth quarter with a 10-3 run, capped by a Duncan bucket to push them ahead for good, 78-71.

Ravena tried to rally Shiga back into the game, and his layup with under five minutes left trimmed their deficit to three points, 81-78. But Nishimura nailed a three-pointer on the other end to keep Chiba in control.

It did not help that Shiga lost Sean O'Mara to fouls with still six minutes left to play, and his reliever, Novar Gadson, also fouled out with five minutes left.

Shiga still threatened late, after two free throws by Ovie Soko made it 84-80 with still over three minutes to go. But Ravena lost the ball on a drive in their next possession, and Nishimura drained a dagger three-pointer on the other end for an 87-80 count with 2:50 to play.

Soko had 18 points and 13 rebounds, while O'Mara had 18 points, seven boards, and four dimes before fouling out. Shiga shot well from the field, netting 49%, but were on 8-of-25 from beyond the arc.

In contrast, Chiba made 13 of their 33 triples, with Nishimura going 5-of-7 from long-range to make the difference.

The Lakestars will try to regain their winning ways on Wednesday against the Shimane Susanoo Magic at the Ukaru-chan Arena.