Jaja, Ageo Medics bounce back, stun Hisamitsu Springs

Jaja Santiago and the Saitama Ageo Medics are back in the win column. Photo courtesy of the Saitama Ageo Medics.

Jaja Santiago and the Saitama Ageo Medics displayed their poise in hacking out a four-set victory over Hisamitsu Springs in Japan's V.League, Sunday at the Panasonic Arena.

After absorbing a straight sets loss on Saturday, Saitama turned things around with a 25-27, 25-21, 25-14, 25-22 triumph that evened their record to 4-4 in the 2021-22 season.

For Hisamitsu, it was only their second defeat against six wins, putting them in a share of second place along with the Denso Airybees. Powerhouse JT Marvelous (7-0) continues to pace the league.

Saitama, meanwhile, is now in seventh place.

After a slim loss in the first frame, the Ageo Medics rebounded by outlasting Hisamitsu in the second and dominating the third.

Santiago was at her best in the third set, scoring on powerful attacks and registering a pair of big blocks that helped keep Hisamitsu at bay.

In the nip-and-tuck fourth set, it was Saitama that pulled away for a 23-22 lead off a Hisamitsu error, before veteran Mami Uchiseto put the Ageo Medics at match point with a clever swipe off the Hisamitsu block.

A hit by Hisamitsu's Yūka Imamura was deemed long, giving Saitama the winning point. Hisamitsu challenged the call but was unsuccessful.

Santiago finished with 11 points on eight kills and three blocks, while Uchiseto had 18 points on 14 hits and 4 kill blocks. Yuka Sato added 18 points, while Brazilian import Lorenne Tisheira earned Player of the Game honors after tallying 26 points on 23 kills, two aces, and a block.

Imamura finished with 13 points to lead Hisamitsu, with Asuka Hamamatsu matching her output.

The Ageo Medics return to action on November 20 against the Denso Airybees at the Sapporo City Central Gymnasium.