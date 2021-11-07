Dwight Ramos, Toyama absorb 2nd straight loss

Dwight Ramos and the Toyama Grouses are now 1-10 in the B.League. (c) B.LEAGUE

The Toyama Grouses lost steam in the fourth quarter en route to an 87-74 defeat against the Kawasaki Brave Thunders, Sunday at the Kawasaki City Todoroki Arena.

Ahead 60-58 after the third period, Toyama had no answer for naturalized Japanese forward Nick Fazekas, who scored 14 of his game-high 36 points in the final quarter to push the Brave Thunders to victory.

Fazekas, who plays for the Japanese national team, made 12 of his 22 shots including four three-pointers, on top of five rebounds and three assists. Pablo Aguilar (15 points) was the only other Kawasaki player in double-digits.

"Obviously, we got to a bit of a slow start and dug ourselves a hole," Fazekas said after the game

"At halftime, we talked to ourselves and we said we have to come out with a different kind of energy, and that's what we were able to do," he added.

Julian Mavunga had 28 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists for Toyama, which suffered a weekend sweep at the hands of Kawasaki. They also lost on Saturday, 91-87; the Grouses now have a 1-10 record, worst in the West.

Dwight Ramos had eight points on 3-of-5 shooting along with seven boards and two assists in 26 minutes.

A Ramos free throw tied the game for the last time at 63 with 7:13 left, before Fazekas drilled the go-ahead three-pointer on the other end for Kawasaki. After an Aguilar free throw, Ramos nailed a jumper to make it a two-point game, 67-65, with 6:30 to play, but it would be the last time that Toyama got close.

Two free throws by Fazekas touched off a 15-2 Kawasaki run, giving them an 82-67 lead with just over two minutes to go. Fittingly, it was Fazekas who put the finishing touches on the scoring flurry with another jumper.

"I finally made some three-point shots," the veteran said. "I think I've only made one here in Todoroki, so today was a nice day to be able to find my stroke."

Ramos and the Grouses will try to find their form against Kyoto Hannaryz (2-8) on Wednesday at the Kyoto City Gymnasium.

Meanwhile, Matthew Aquino was benched in Shinshu's 79-75 defeat to the Akita Northern Happinets, also on Sunday,

Aquino, who is playing as a local in the B.League, logged a DNP as the Brave Warriors fell to 6-5 in the 2021-22 season.