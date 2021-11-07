Animam limited, but Radnicki routs Student Nis

Jack Animam was limited by foul trouble but Radnicki Kragujevac still came away with a 112-91 victory over Student Nis in the First Women's Basketball League of Serbia on Sunday morning.

Animam has been dominant in her first season as a professional but was hampered by foul trouble this time around, managing only 10 points, six rebounds and three assists.

In Radnicki's previous six games, she had been averaging 21.2 points, 14.7 rebounds, and 2.8 assists in nearly 35 minutes of action each game.

Still, Animam would be pleased with the win as Radnicki raced to a 15-point lead in the opening period, 29-14, and maintained their comfortable lead throughout the game.

Radnicki surged ahead by 26 points, 92-66, at the end of the third quarter and Animam wound up sitting out the fourth period.

Radnicki improved to 4-3 in the season for fifth place in the league, and bounced back from last a 65-48 setback to Vojvodina last Thursday.

Animam and Radnicki play again on November 21 against Vrbas W (2-5).