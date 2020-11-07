PBA: Roger Pogoy stars in TNT's bounce-back win vs Meralco

Roger Pogoy and TNT held on to the No. 2 seed in the standings. PBA Media Bureau

Roger Pogoy fired 27 points to lift the TNT Tropang Giga to a 92-79 win over Meralco in the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup on Saturday at AUF Sports Arena in Angeles City, Pampanga.

It was a welcome victory for TNT, which was coming off 2 straight losses including a frustrating 85-79 defeat to Barangay Ginebra on Friday.

"Sa totoo lang, down na down kami kasi 2 straight losses kami. Pero sinabi sa'min ng mga coaches na 'wag kaming ma-pressure. Dapat laruin lang namin," said Pogoy, who added 8 rebounds and 3 assists.

Jayson Castro added 24 points, while Ray Parks Jr. contributed 17 points and 11 rebounds for TNT.

The Tropang Giga improved their record to 7-3 for solo second in the standings.

"It's a relief to win this game . . . We'll still continue to get better in our last game," said TNT coach Bong Ravena.

Just like in its loss to Ginebra, TNT did not rely much on its vaunted perimeter shooting.

Instead, Ravena said his players used their defense to pick up the win.

"We had to make stops, because Meralco whenever they play against us is always in a must-win game (mode)," he said.

Meralco, led by Chris Newsome's 17 points, fell to 5-4.

Pogoy, meanwhile, said their new black jerseys, apparently inspired by Kobe Bryant's "black mamba" mentality, may have improved their psyche.

"Malaki ang impluwensya ni Kobe sa akin," he said.