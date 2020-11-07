Boxing: After title defeat, Giemel Magramo can still contend again, says analyst

Filipino boxer Giemel Magramo made a valiant stand against Junto Nakatani in the WBO flyweight clash Friday night in Tokyo.

But the taller and younger Japanese fighter packed too much power in his hands, particularly his left, that wore down Magramo's durability.

"From the get-go pinakita agad ni Nakatani ang tinatago niyang lakas," said fight analyst Nissi Icasiano.

"Stylistically it presented a big problem for Giemel Magramo. He was fighting a slugger taller than him and a southpaw."

Nakatani, 22, attacked the body early on to slow down Magramo, although the Filipino was able to connect a body shot and right uppercut combo in the third round.

By Round 6, Magramo showed signs of slowing down due to the heavy punishment.

"The confidence is there in Nakatani. Sinubukan lang niyang makipagpalitan ng suntok from Rounds 3 to 6. Pagdating ng 7, he reverted to distance fighting. He used his range," said Icasiano.

"Magramo is ripe for the picking. Nakatani went for the kill. He staggered Magramo with a right hook then a follow up uppercut."

Magramo lost via 8th-round stoppage.

Nakatani walked away with WBO flyweight crown, which was vacated by compatriot Kosei Tanaka early this year.

Icasiano believed Magramo can still climb the rankings and eventually get another title shot. After all, he is just 26 years old.

"Ang next step ni Magramo nakadepende sa promoter niya, which is Johnny Elorde. Kung mame-maintain niya ang activity, as long as he keeps on winning, makakabalik siya," Icasiano said.