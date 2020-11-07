Basketball: Thirdy Ravena solid in Japan B. League debut

Thirdy Ravena turned in an impressive debut in the Japan B. League on Saturday featuring San-En NeoPhoenix and Shimane Susanoo Magic.

The former Blue Eagles superstar was solid for NeoPhoenix, scoring 13 points, including a dunk, to go with his 3 rebounds and 2 assists.

Ravena, the first Filipino to play in the B. League, performed well despite not playing competitive basketball in more than 8 months because of the pandemic.

The 6-foot-2 swingman also served a mandatory 14-day quarantine period, missing a number of games for NeoPhoenix.

In the end, NeoPhoenix squeaked past Susanoo 83-82.

San-En coach Branislav Vićentić was pleased with the addition of Ravena to his squad.

"We're talking about one of the excellent players, he knows almost everything. He was under pressure his first professional game, but he showed everything . . . We talked a lot he can affect our game positively," Vićentić said.

Ravena is the first-ever player signed by the league’s Asian Player Quota.

With the victory, NeoPhoenix improved its record to 2-9.