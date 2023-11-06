Volleyball: UST sets up SSL Finals showdown with NU

The UST Growling Tigresses. Handout/SSL.

MANILA -- Once on the brink of elimination, University of Santo Tomas has made it all the way to the finals of the Shakey's Super League (SSL) Collegiate Pre-Season Championship Season 2.

The Growling Tigresses recovered from a third-set blip to take down Far Eastern University, 25-21, 25-20, 19-25, 25-20, in the knockout semis on Sunday at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila.

Rookie standout Angeline Poyos led the way for the Tigresses with 21 points on 17 hits and four blocks, while Jonna Perdido and Regina Jurado added 15 and 14 points, respectively.

The result means that UST will face off against defending champion National University in the best-of-3 Finals that starts on Friday.

"Gusto ko ‘yung attitude ng mga bata. Hindi sila basta bumigay. Nilaban nila ‘wag lang maulit ‘yung sa St. Benilde. Hindi sila bumitaw. ‘Yun ang natutunan namin. Wala talagang bumitaw," said deputy mentor Lerma Giron, who spoke in lieu of head coach Kungfu Reyes.

This is the second straight win for the Tigresses since a shock 22-25, 25-23, 25-18, 23-25, 11-15 loss to the Lady Blazers in Game 1 of the quarterfinals. Forced to maximize their twice-to-beat advantage, UST took care of business with a 25-15, 25-16, 19-25, 32-30 win over St. Benilde in the do-or-die game.

UST bowed to NU in the SSL Season 1 semis, 23-25, 25-23, 21-25, 17-25, before losing to Adamson in the bronze-medal match to settle for fourth place.

The Golden Tigresses also absorbed a 19-25, 20-25, 16-25 defeat to the Lady Bulldogs in the elimination round this season.

Chenie Tagaod had 16 points to pace the Lady Tamaraws in a semis exit, while Faida Bakanke and Kiesha Bedonia added 12 and 11 points, respectively. They will now play the Lady Falcons in the bronze medal match.

Ateneo and Arellano will tussle for seventh place while University of the East and St. Benilde battle for fifth place.