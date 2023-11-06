UAAP: UST, FEU continue to set the pace in chess

Julius Gonzales of UST. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- University of Santo Tomas still leads the way in the UAAP Season 86 men's chess championship despite being held to a 2-2 draw by the Ateneo de Manila University on Sunday at the FEU Tech Gym in Manila.

UST has 10 match points built around four wins and two draws, while Ateneo is currently in second place with eight match points.

Paul Matthew Llanillo [3/3] delivered an upset against UST's FIDE Master Christian Daluz [3/5] on Board 1, prevailing after 75 moves in a two-rooks-vs-queen endgame. Ateneo's Tristan Cervero [3/5] also joined the party by handing the erstwhile undefeated Season 85 co-MVP Julius Gonzales [4/5] his first loss on Board 4, courtesy of a superb maneuver in a 48-move rook endgame.

University of the Philippines also came out victorious in Round 6, overcoming Far Eastern University 2.5-1.5, to stay in third place with seven match points. Meanwhile, De La Salle University registered its second win this season with a 2.5-1.5 result against Adamson University.

In the women's side, Far Eastern University rebounded emphatically as the Lady Tamaraws convincingly defeated the UST Female Woodpushers, 4-0, in Round 9 to secure their seventh win.

FEU improved to 15 match points and maintained a slim lead over the defending champion National University, which currently holds 13 match points.

Woman National Master Vic Glysen Derotas [5.5/8] initiated FEU's dominance with a masterful victory on Board 1, compelling Janelle Dingding [0/1] to resign after just 32 moves in the English Opening. Woman National Master Mary Joy Tan [6/8] then secured a full point after triumphing in a 51-move rook endgame against UST's Josemier Panol [3/8] on Board 2.

Meanwhile, University of the Philippines climbed to the third spot after a 2-2 split against Adamson University.

In high school chess, FEU-Diliman is still unbeaten after a dominant 3.5-0.5 win over Adamson University in Round 6 of the boys' competition.

In the girls' tournament, National University Nazareth School overtook the top spot with defending champion FEU-D taking a bye in Round 6. NUNS improved to eight match points after a 3.5-0.5 walloping of UST.