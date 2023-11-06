ESGS 2023-goers line up at the League of Legends booth during the festival. Riot Games is hosting a barrage of events as it "celebrates" reclaiming publishing rights of the game after more than a decade. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- Now that Riot Games has set up shop in the Philippines and reacquired the publishing rights to League of Legends, the global game developers are brewing up plans to allow Filipinos to qualify for Worlds.

However, Riot Games, for now, is focused on stabilizing its local community, which created much noise during the Empyrean Cup, its first tournament since Riot Games reacquired publishing rights to the title in Southeast Asia.

“There are still a lot of partnerships and systems that we have to put in place to make sure that the Philippines is ready to take the international stage," Kimi Salazar, Riot Games Brand Manager said at the sidelines of the Electronic Sports and Gaming Summit, Sunday.

League of Legends marked its comeback to the Philippines as it launched the Empyrean Cup, where Guardian's Hive became the champion, besting 200 other squads who registered.

For Salazar, this means the local competitive scene remains "alive and well."

"To see that kind of reaction na ang daming na-fill up na slots. So it's very inspiring for us to see that the competitive drive is still inspiring. It's a good sign that the League of Legends scene is alive and well. Para siyang sleeping dragon na nagising, it's still there," she said.

Riot is set to host a watch party for the League of Legends 2023 Season World Championships (Worlds) which is currently being held in South Korea. The current tournament circuit for LoL focuses on four different regions: Europe, North America, and powerhouses China and South Korea.