Dwight Ramos of Levanga Hokkaido in action. (c) B.LEAGUE

Dwight Ramos and the Levanga Hokkaido put together their first winning streak of the 2023-24 B.League season.

They completed a weekend sweep of the Fighting Eagles Nagoya after a 77-62 triumph on Sunday at the Nagoya Biwajima Sports Center. They also won Saturday's game, 70-64.

Levanga is now 3-8 in the season.

Ramos played just under 13 minutes on Sunday, with two points, a rebound, and a steal to his name. He was more productive on Saturday, with eight points, five assists, four steals, and two rebounds.

Tsukasa Nakano led the way for Levanga with 21 points, while Thomas Welsh added 17 points and nine rebounds.

Also triumphant on Sunday were Ray Parks Jr. and the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins, who claimed a 94-78 rout of the Gunma Crane Thunders at the OpenHouse Arena Ota.

Nagoya snapped a three-game slide to improve to 8-3. Parks Jr. had four points, five rebounds, and two assists in a 19-minute stint.

Thirdy Ravena and the San-En NeoPhoenix suffered just their second loss of the season after a slim 75-73 setback against the Utsunomiya Brex at the Brex Arena Utsunomiya.

Ravena was limited to one point in 12 minutes, though he also had three rebounds. It was a far cry from his 18-point, six-rebound output on Saturday when he helped San-En beat Utsunomiya, 89-73.

They struggled on Sunday, however, with Coty Clarke making just four of 11 shots for 15 points. As a team, San-En shot just 39.1%. They fell to 9-2 in the season.

RJ Abarrientos and the Shinshu Brave Warriors got the better of AJ Edu and the Toyama Grouses, 83-79, at the White Ring.

Abarrientos was superb, torching Toyama for 24 points built on 6-of-9 shooting from long range. He also had four assists, three rebounds, and two steals.

The Brave Warriors improved to 4-7 and sent Toyama to a 0-11 record.

Edu had nine points and eight boards in the loss.

Meanwhile, Carl Tamayo scored seven points in the Ryukyu Golden Kings' 94-76 rout of Osaka Evessa at the Ookini Arena Maishima. The defending champions improved to 8-3 in the season.

Matthew Wright and the Kyoto Hannaryz fell to 1-10 after absorbing an 86-75 defeat against the Hiroshima Dragonflies at the FPCO Arena Fukuyama.

In Division 2, Kiefer Ravena and the Shiga Lakes booked a 71-67 win over the Kobe Storks at the World Memorial Hall. Ravena contributed nine points, three rebounds, and two assists in the win.