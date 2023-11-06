The Philippines ended its 2023 World Beach Ultimate Championships stint on a high note.

Despite falling short of clinching the top prize, the Pilipinas Ultimate Grand Master Open team clinched a silver finish in the tournament held at Huntington Beach in California after the United States outlasted them in the finals, 12-9.

“Our Pilipinas Ultimate Grand Master Open team narrowly missed the Gold, but they demonstrated that we remain a strong presence on the beach ultimate scene!” the squad penned on its social media account.

En route to the championship round, the Filipinos outlasted Canada in the semifinals, 12-11.

Meanwhile, over to the women’s division, the Filipinas missed a podium finish but were able to secure the fourth place after they fell short against Spain in the bronze-medal match, 8-11.

On the other hand, the squad also was able to finish in fifth place both in the tilt’s Open Division and Master Mixed division.

They defeated Singapore in the battle for fifth spot of the former, 13-4, and Canada in the latter, 13-9.

