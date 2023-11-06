PBA 3x3: TNT, SMB sweep group stage, advance to q'finals

PBA Images.

MANILA — TNT Triple Giga and the San Miguel Beermen remain in contention for the championship in the latest leg of the PBA 3x3 competition.

This is after the two squads swept their games in the league’s Season 3 Second Conference Leg 4 earlier Monday at the Ayala Malls Manila Bay in Pasay City.

TNT outlasted Blackwater Smooth Razor, 19-17, and Terrafirma Dyip, 21-14, to go spotless in Pool A.

Blackwater’s 21-14 win over the Dyip, on the other hand, meant that they will be the last team from their group who was able to get into the quarterfinals tomorrow at the same venue.

Meanwhile, the Beermen defeated the CAVITEX Braves, 22-17, Northport Batang Pier, 21-16, and the Purefoods TJ Giants, 21-19, to top Pool B and advance to the next round.

Joining them are the 2-1 Braves who scored wins over Purefoods, 21-18, and Northport, 21-14.

The winner between TJ Giants and the Batang Pier in their faceoff tomorrow will be the last squad in their group who will be booking a ticket into the leg’s knockout quarterfinals.

Finally, MCFASolver Tech Centrale, Pioneer ElastoSeal, and the Meralco Bolts have moved on to the next round after topping Pool C.

Tech Centrale went 2-1 after winning over the Bolts, 18-10, and Barangay Ginebra San Miguel, 19-14, while their only defeat came against Pioneer, 15-16.

Pioneer also defeated the Bolts, 21-19, and went undefeated today. They will be formalizing their entry into the next round after their matchup tomorrow against the Gin Kings.

The Bolts’ lone win was against Ginebra, 19-16, and this means that regardless of tomorrow’s game, BGSM is already eliminated from contention.