UAAP Media.

MANILA -- Far Eastern University-Diliman outlasted defending champion National University Nazareth School, 25-22, 21-25, 25-20, 14-25, 15-11, on Day 2 of the UAAP Season 86 Girls' Volleyball tournament at the Adamson University Gym.

Middle blocker Clarisse Loresco and setter Christine Ramos paved the way for FEU's victory, which saw them recover from a huge defeat in the fourth set to control the decider.

The Lady Bullpups made one final rally, cutting the lead to 14-11, but a service error by Francheska Penol sealed the victory for FEU-D.

"Sinasabi ko lang sa players, na lumaban lang, at mag focus kahit na NU agad yung kalaban namin, step-by-step lang," FEU-Diliman coach RJay Del Rosario said.

Meanwhile, University of the Philippines Integrated School made its return to the boys' volleyball division with a commanding 25-18, 25-20, 25-20 victory over its Katipunan neighbor, Ateneo High School.

The Fighting Maroons last participated in the boys' tournament during Season 81 and had a 64-game losing streak.

"This is my first UAAP win in the juniors division after seven years," said UPIS head coach Hans Chuacuco. "With short preparation, kasi ngayon lang kami nag start. Naubusan rin kami ng players kasi sa pandemic."

"Pero nakapag-recruit pa rin kasi nag convert kami ng basketball players to volleyball players, but we’ll get there," he added. "I am still proud of the players and how they played. With this win, I will keep them grounded, be humble, and be a good player on and off the court."

In other games, the Bullpups defeated the UST Junior Golden Spikers in four sets, 25-23, 21-25, 25-21, 25-20, while the girls' team of UST suffered a defeat at the hands of last season's runners-up Adamson Lady Baby Falcons, 25-14, 25-23, 25-18.