Durant leads Suns to NBA win while Raptors rally to beat Spurs

WASHINGTON, United States - Kevin Durant scored 41 points to lead the Phoenix Suns over Detroit and former Suns coach Monty Williams on Sunday while Britain's O.G. Anunoby sparked Toronto's stunning NBA rally at San Antonio.

Durant added five assists, four rebounds, three blocked shots and a steal to power the Suns past the host Pistons 120-106 while Toronto made a 22-point fightback to beat the Spurs 123-116 in overtime.

The Suns outscored Detroit in every quarter as Eric Gordon contributed 21 points and eight assists for Phoenix. Cade Cunningham led Detroit with 26 points.

It was the first regular-season matchup between the Suns and their former coach Williams.

After Williams was fired as the Suns' coach following a second-round playoff exit last season, Detroit signed him to a six-year deal worth $78.5 million.

The Suns were without Bradley Beal, sidelined by back spasms, and Devin Booker, out with a calf strain.

At San Antonio, 26-year-old English forward Anunoby scored 24 points for the Raptors, hitting a career-best seven 3-pointers to spark a shocking comeback over star French rookie Victor Wembanyama's Spurs.

Scottie Barnes sparkled for Toronto with a game-high 30 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, three steals and three blocked shots.

Anunoby sank the tying basket off a rebound with one second remaining to send the game into overtime at 110-110. His 3-pointer in the extra session game Toronto a 118-112 edge.

German guard Dennis Schroder added 24 points for the Raptors.

Keldon Johnson led San Antonio with 26 points while Zach Collins added 21 points and 11 rebounds and Wembanyama contributed 20 points, nine rebounds, five blocked shots and four assists for the Spurs.

In later games, Golden State carried a 5-1 record into Cleveland while Charlotte visited Dallas and winless Memphis played at Portland.