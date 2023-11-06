St. Benilde's Tony Ynot. Handout photo.

MANILA — Tony Ynot starred in College of St. Benilde’s second straight win in the 2023 AsiaBasket Dasmariñas Championship.

Ynot stuffed the stat sheet with 25 points, seven rebounds, four assists, three steals, and a block during the CSB Blazers’ 105-71 win over Shawarma Shack on Sunday at the Dasma Arena as they improved to 2-0 in Group B.

Anton Eusebio and Jhomel Ancheta spearheaded Shawarma Shack’s attack after they scored 13 and 12, respectively, but it wasn't enough as they fell to 2-1.



Meanwhile, the MisOr Mustangs also tallied their second straight victory after they moved past the Pilipinas Aguilas, 90-75, all thanks to Eugene Toba’s 20 points and 14 rebounds and Val Acuna’s 17 markers alongside a pair of boards and dimes.

Makati Circus Music Festival, on the other hand, outlasted Philippine Christian University-Dasmariñas, 99-91.

JR Cadot finished with a massive 27-point, 20-rebound game to lead Makati Circus, and Jan Dominic Formento also stood out in scoring after finishing with 24.

Finally, Hometown squad Dasmariñas Monarchs also emerged as victors after they defeated Phuket Waves, 83-80.

The Scores:

First game: MisOr Mustangs vs Pilipinas Aguilas

MisOr 90 - Toba 20, Acuna 17, Calibaly 14, Teodoro 11, Sombero 9, Doromal 7, Monteclaro 6, Paras 3, Lucero 2, Velasquez 1.

Pilipinas Aguilas 75 - Dela Cruz 17, Capacio 13, Arafat 12, Eze 9, Elorde 6, Bederi 5, Baliquig 5, Sumabat 3, Daez 3, Partosa 2.

Second game: Makati Circus Music Festival vs PCU-D

Makati 99 - Cadot 27, Formento 24, Espiritu 14, J. Lloren 9, Favila 8, C. Lloren 7, Lugo 3, Dabbay 3, Pableo 2, Abila 2.

PCU 91 - Escultor 17, Morillo 13, Reyes 11, Dino 10, Tita 9, Lawangan 8, Adas 8, Reyes 6, Mesqueriola 5, Escarda 4.

Third game: CSB vs Shawarma Shack

CSB 105 - Ynot 25, Eusebio 13, Ancheta 12, Sanchez 9, Cometa 8, Ordonio 7, Serrano 6, Lim 6, Liwag 5, Ojoula 3, Caa'Ete 3, Oli 2, Vanguardia 2, Galas 2, Torres 2.



Shawarma 71 - Castro 20, Gabawan 10, Alano 8, Akpuru 6, Matillano 5, Ikeh 5, Obuyes 5, Menguez 5, Guevara 4, Ibanez 3.

Fourth game: Dasmariñas Monarchs vs Phuket Waves

Dasmariñas 83 - Johnson 23, Laminou 17, Vitug 11, Cantimbuhan 9, Brill 7, Gob 5, Escobal 3, Sumagaysay 3, Onde 2, Ramos 1, Amponin 1, Acain 1.

Phuket 80 - Williams 25, Martinez 15, Reyes 9, Miller 7, Escosio 7, Wong 6, Castro 6, Gayosa 4, Tuquib 1.

STANDINGS:

Group A

Statham Academy 2-0

MisOr 2-1

Makati Circus 2-1

Pilipinas Aguilas 0-2

PCU-D 0-2

Group B

Benilde 2-0

Shawarma 2-1

Corsa Tires 1-1

Dasmariñas Monarchs 1-2

Phuket Waves 0-2