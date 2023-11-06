3x3: MCFASolver Tech Centrale places 2nd in Vietnam tilt

The MCFASolver Tech Centrale squad. Handout photo.

MANILA -- MCFASolver Tech Centrale claimed runner-up honors in the VPrime 3x3 International Cup at The Global City in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam over the weekend.

Val Chauca and the Lubao-based squad fell short against Hoop Dreams of host Vietnam, 21-16, in the final on Sunday.

Chauca, who played collegiate basketball for Adamson, had seven points in the final. MCFASolver took home VND 20,000,000 (PHP 45,400).

Chauca also presided in the team's huge 22-19 upset of CT Tigers of Thailand as he drained 11 points in the semifinals.

Joshua Keyes also provided support in the squad, with locals AJ Benson and Mikee Macaballug completing the quartet.

MCFASolver rampaged through Pool A after blasting GG Basketball of Vietnam, 21-6; Minakami Town.EXE of Japan, 19-12; and Rising Star of Malaysia, 21-19, to advance to the playoffs unscathed.

TNT Triple Giga, the other Philippine team in the tourney which was composed of Samboy de Leon, Chester Saldua, Rey Telen Jr., and Raoul Odou, dropped all of its three games in Pool B.