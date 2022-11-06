Magnolia import Nicholas Rakocevic in action against Blackwater. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- (UPDATED) The Magnolia Hotshots regained their winning ways in the 2022 PBA Commissioners' Cup, blasting the Blackwater Bossing, 91-69, on Sunday at the Araneta Coliseum.

In what was their first game back from a two-week layoff, the Hotshots had to shake off a lethargic start before pulling away through a huge second quarter. They poured it on in the third quarter and never looked back en route to their sixth win of the conference.

It was a bounce-back victory for the Hotshots, who lost to Barangay Ginebra in their previous game, 103-97, last October 23. Their assignment last week was washed out by severe tropical storm Paeng, giving the Hotshots a longer break than usual.

"This was a bounce-back game. That's what we were talking about for the preparation. The guys responded. The key thing here is probably our best defensive game of the year," said Magnolia assistant coach Jason Webb.

"I think we limited them to the 60s. That's the key there, that we got back to our identity of playing very good defense. That's what was preached for the entire two weeks," he added.

After trailing 19-22 after the first quarter, the Hotshots out-scored the Bossing 51-33 in the middle quarters, setting the stage for their comfortable victory.

Ian Sangalang shone for the Hotshots with 17 points and seven rebounds, while Jio Jalalon contributed 13 points, nine assists, six rebounds and four steals in an all-around effort.

Magnolia import Nicholas Rakocevic delivered a 17-point, 15-rebound double-double in the win, which hiked their record to 6-1.

Blackwater lost a third straight game to fall to 3-6 in the conference.

Ato Ular had 14 points for the Bossing, while import Cameron Krutwig was limited to eight points on 3-of-6 shooting though he did grab 16 rebounds.

The Scores:

Magnolia 91 – Rakocevic 17, Sangalang 17, Ahanmisi 14, Jalalon 13, Barroca 9, Abueva 6, Wong 4, Zaldivar 4, Laput 4, Escoto 2, Dionisio 0, Corpuz 0, Mendoza 0

Blackwater 69 – Ular 14, Jackson 10, McCarthy 9, Krutwig 8, Suerte 6, Ayonayon 5, Ebona 4, Sena 3, Banal 2, Publico 2, Melton 2, Taha 2, Go 2, Amer 0

QUARTERS: 19-22, 44-37, 70-55, 91-69.