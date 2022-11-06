The NU Lady Bulldogs are the first team to clinch a spot in the SSL semifinals. SSL photo.



MANILA, Philippines -- National University barged into the semifinals of the Shakey's Super League Collegiate Pre-Season Tournament after a speedy victory over Far Eastern University, Sunday at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

The Lady Bulldogs needed just an hour and 19 minutes to sweep the Lady Tamaraws, 25-10, 25-17, 25-15, and advance to the knockout semis of the preseason competition.

The reigning UAAP champions have won all six of their matches in the Shakey's Super League so far.

"Nag-prepare talaga kami the previous week before coming to this game. Tiningnan namin 'yung mga possibility ng kalaban namin, so ayun, nag-handa lang talaga kami ng mabuti," said NU coach Karl Dimaculangan.

National U unleashed its offense against the Lady Tams, scoring a whopping 53 points off their attacks while limiting FEU to just 16 hits. Erin Pangilinan and Alyssa Solomon led NU in scoring with 13 and 12 points, respectively.

Pangilinan peppered FEU with eight service aces, with the Lady Bulldogs scoring a whopping 22 points off their serve.

No player reached double-digits for the Lady Tamaraws, with Chenie Tagaod, Alyzza Devosora, and Mitzi Panangin each scoring four points.

National U will play either University of Santo Tomas or University of the Philippines in the knockout semifinals.