Volleyball: Jaja helps Saitama sweep PFU Blue Cats anew

Jaja Santiago and the Saitama Ageo Medics rolled to their fourth victory in a row in the 2022-23 season of Japan's V.League, Sunday at the Yume Arena Takata.

The Ageo Medics completed a weekend sweep of the PFU Blue Cats by completing another straight-sets victory, 25-17, 25-18, 25-15.

Santiago was again a factor in the triumph, pouring in 10 points on eight kills, a block, and an ace.

Saitama has yet to drop a set this season even as they continue to play without Serbian import Sara Lozo. They got 17 points from Aki Meguro on Sunday, while Yuka Sato contributed 10 points.

In her fifth season in Japan, Santiago has been superb for Saitama, averaging 11.25 points in their first four games.

Melissa Valdes had 11 points in a losing effort for the Blue Cats.

The Ageo Medics return to action next week against JT Marvelous (3-1) at the Kakogawa City Gymnasium.