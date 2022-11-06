Volleyball: Adamson advances to Super League semis

The Adamson University Lady Falcons. SSL photo.

MANILA, Philippines -- Adamson University clinched a spot in the semifinals of the Shakey's Super League Collegiate Preseason Tournament after sweeping Perpetual Help on Sunday at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

The tandem of May Ann Nuique and Ayesha Juegos delivered in the Lady Falcons' 25-14, 25-16, 25-16 victory.

It took the Lady Falcons just an hour and 17 minutes to complete their seventh win in a row, and set up a semifinal showdown between the winner of the other quarterfinal match-up between La Salle and Ateneo.

Nuique finished with 11 points off eight kills, two kill blocks and an ace while Juegos got 10 markers anchored on eight spikes and two service winners for Adamson, which came off a morale-boosting win over La Salle to end the second round Saturday.

“The team played more relaxed today compared to yesterday. My second unit also stepped up to help our starters who I think were a bit tired after our game against La Salle,” Lady Falcons coach Jerry Yee said.

Adamson overpowered the Lady Altas on attacks, 43-25, and even received 20 free points off Perpetual’s errors.

Antonette Adolfo added nine points while Rochell Lalongisip registered six for the Lady Falcons.

The Lady Altas were relegated to the classification round.

Rookie Shaila Omipon and Winnie Bedana paced Perpetual with seven points each.