Coming from a straight set loss against the top seed NU Bulldogs, the University of Sto. Tomas Tiger Spikers toppled the De La Salle Green Spikers, 25-19, 22-25, 25-15, 25-23, in the V-league Men’s Collegiate Challenge, Sunday morning at the Paco Arena.

Rey Miguel De Vega delivered 19 points built on 14 attacks, three blocks, and two service aces. Meanwhile, Emmanuel Dedoroy and Josh Ybañez contributed 12 and 11 points, respectively.

After the Odjie Mamon-led UST claimed the opening frame, the Green Spikers clawed back from a 6-point deficit in the second to tie the game.

“Errors namin sa attack tsaka nawala yung pasa. Kasi yung isang player medyo na out of focus yata, si Jimboy (De Vega) doon sa position five. Malaking bagay ‘yon e,” Mamon shared.

The Tiger Spikers strengthened their net presence to open the third set and denied powerful attacks by Noel Kampton, 10-2.

UST led by as many as 12 points in the third set, 23-11, after a Ray Miguel De Vega crosscourt hit.

“Although maganda yung passing efficiency namin, kaya lang hindi pa namin nacoconvert to outright points sa attack. ‘Yun yung patuloy kong dinedevelop ngayon,” Mamon said.

Both teams exchanged sharp spurs in the fourth set before Noel Kampton committed a crucial service error, followed by back-to-back attacks by De Vega and Flor to give UST breathing room, 23-20.

La Salle team captain Vince Maglinao tried to force a deciding set after an off-the-block hit but Ybañez’s attack ended the match for UST who is now at 2-1.

Kamton finished with a game-high 20 points for the Taft-based squad, which suffered their second straight defeat in the tournament.

La Salle will try to snap its losing skid against the NU Bulldogs on Wednesday, while UST aims to make it two in a row against Adamson on Friday.